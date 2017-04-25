EU Parliament to begin process of lifting Le Pen immunity over misused funds

The European Parliament is expected to begin the process to lift the immunity of France's far-right presidential challenger Marine Le Pen Wednesday for her alleged misuse of European Union funds, parliament officials said.



She could be summoned by the parliament as early as next week to provide explanations about the case, though if she were she might decide not to appear, with the second round due to be held on May 7 .



The parliament is also assessing whether to lift her immunity over a separate case of defamation in France.



EU lawmakers have already sanctioned Le Pen for misspending EU funds.

