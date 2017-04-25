German police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

German police arrested two men on Tuesday and carried out 22 searches in a crackdown on human trafficking that authorities say helped illegally secure asylum approvals for at least 10 migrants, mostly from Iran.



The other was a 54-year-old German translator, who coached the migrants through the asylum application process in return for cash, the prosecutor's office and German Federal Police said in a statement.



One of the other suspects still under investigation is a German lawyer who is suspected of having encouraged migrants to make false statements to German migration authorities, according to the statement.

