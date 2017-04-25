Former US envoys to UN warn Congress against cutting funding

Nine former U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations warned Congress in a letter on Tuesday that slashing funding for the world body would weaken Washington's global influence by ceding "the agenda to countries that can be hostile to our interests".



The United States is the biggest U.N. contributor, paying 22 percent of the $5.4 billion core budget and 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion peacekeeping budget.



Trump said the U.S. share of those budgets was "unfair" and has proposed an unspecified reduction in funding for the United Nations and its agencies, as well as enforcement of a 25 percent cap on U.S. funding for peacekeeping operations.

