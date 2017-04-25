Arkansas stages first double execution in US in 17 years

The southern state of Arkansas has carried out the first double execution in the United States in nearly 17 years, forging on with a controversial push to execute a string of inmates before a lethal drug expires at the end of the month.



It was the latest episode in a running legal battle over Arkansas's drive to execute eight convicted murderers in 11 days to beat the expiration date on its stock of midazolam, a hard-to-replace sedative used in the lethal injections.



Four inmates have won reprieves, but Jones and Williams were the second and third to be executed and a fourth inmate faces death on Thursday.



The execution process began at 7:06 pm (0006 GMT Tuesday) and Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 pm, Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper.

