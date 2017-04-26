Trump touts executive orders he once lambasted

President Donald Trump will mark the end of his first 100 days in office with a flurry of executive orders, looking to fulfill campaign promises and rack up victories ahead of that milestone by turning to a presidential tool he once derided. But Trump's frequent use of the executive order points to his struggles getting legislation though a Congress controlled by his own party and few of the orders themselves appear to deliver the sweeping changes the president has promised. White House aides said that Trump would have signed 32 executive orders by Friday, the most of any president in their first 100 days since World War II.



After taking office, Trump has learned to love the executive order.



The White House has defended the use of executive orders as necessary to accomplish the speedy solutions it says the American people elected Trump to enact.



Trump is far from the first president to turn to governing by executive orders signed from the friendly confines of the Oval Office rather than by legislation that would need to wend its way through the halls of Congress.

...