Ivanka Trump defends father in Berlin

Trump pledged to push for "incremental, positive change" for women in the U.S. economy and told a Berlin conference on women that she's still "rather unfamiliar" with her role as first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump.



Trump's one-day visit, at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, gave Merkel and other officials face-to-face access with the president's influential daughter at a time when world leaders are still trying to discern where his policies will lead.



The 35-year-old Trump, who stepped away from both running her fashion brand and from an executive role at the Trump Organization to become an unpaid White House adviser, said she is still finding her feet in her new role.



Berlin moderator Miriam Meckel brought Trump into the discussion with a pointed question about her White House role.

...