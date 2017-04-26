Le Pen thrives among poor, vote analysis shows

Marine Le Pen's protectionist, anti-establishment message resonated most in parts of France with lower incomes, lower life expectancy and lower education levels, a Reuters analysis of voting in Sunday's first round shows.



Life expectancy for women tends to run nearly five years shorter than the average 85.2 in departments where Le Pen scored high and nearly three years lower than the average male expectancy of 79.1 .



The percentage of under-35 voters to have left school without a diploma has a heavy 60-percent correlation to Le Pen's scores.



Although Le Pen scored high in some rural departments, that was not systematically the case.

...