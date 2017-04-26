Labour to guarantee EU citizens’ rights if wins election

Britain's opposition Labour Party will immediately guarantee the rights of millions of EU citizens living in the U.K. if it wins a June election, it said Tuesday, setting out a Brexit strategy aimed at eating into Prime Minister Theresa May's runaway lead.



Last year's referendum vote to leave the EU, partly driven by concerns about immigration, has created uncertainty for an estimated 3 million EU nationals living in the U.K. and some 1.2 million Britons residing in other EU countries.

