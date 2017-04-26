Brexit to dominate as May sets out stall for U.K. re-election

Brexit is already diverting government attention from other, often pressing, issues – the number of laws coming into force has dived to a 20-year low – and Parliament will be occupied for a long time in deciding the fate of EU legislation introduced during Britain's four-decade membership of the bloc.



She will rip up several of the pledges made by predecessor David Cameron and hope a bigger majority will secure parliamentary backing for some more contentious measures, such as opening new selective schools and capping energy prices.



But beyond a few flagship policies she is most passionate about, Brexit will dominate.



The complexity of delivering Brexit will sap government and parliamentary time, possibly requiring as many as 15 pieces of major legislation, and leave little room for domestic policy promises.

...