Don’t cheer yet: Macron under fire for ‘misstep’

French presidential favorite Emmanuel Macron came under fire from both potential allies and his runoff rival Marine Le Pen Tuesday for acting as if victory next month was already in the bag.



Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker, pipped the National Front candidate to first place Sunday and opinion polls see him comfortably beating Le Pen on May 7 to win the keys to the Elysee.



Speaking after President Francois Hollande warned earlier in the day against taking victory for granted, Macron said he was more determined than ever to beat Le Pen.



Political analysts have contrasted Macron's actions and those of ex-president Jacques Chirac in 2002 when Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine's father who founded her National Front party, shocked the establishment by reaching the second round.



Others accused Macron of hubris.

...