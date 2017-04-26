Media 'never under so much threat', says watchdog

Press freedom has never been as threatened as it is now, in the "new post-truth era of fake news" after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Reporters Without Borders warned Wednesday.



Its annual World Press Freedom Index warned of the "highly toxic" media-bashing of Trump's election campaign and Britain's Brexit referendum.



Media freedom is being undermined by the rise in surveillance and of authoritarian strongmen across the globe, the watchdog said.



The RSF index found that in the past year nearly two thirds of the countries had registered a deterioration in their situation, while the number of countries where the media freedom situation was "good" or "fairly good" fell by more than two percent.



Norway came out top of the index with the world's freest media.

...