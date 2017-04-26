China launches first domestically built aircraft carrier: media

China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said Wednesday, as the country seeks to transform its navy into a force capable of projecting power onto the high seas.



The Type 001A is China's second carrier.



The possession of a native aircraft carrier places China among the few military powers with such vessels, including the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom.



But experts were quick to point out that China's naval force still lags far behind that of the U.S., the world's leading military power which has multiple carriers.



James Char, China military analyst at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the new vessel will serve as more of a "status symbol" for China in the East and South China seas, where the Liaoning conducted its first live fire drill in December.

...