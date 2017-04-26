New anti-Maduro march planned in crisis-hit Venezuela

Protesters in Venezuela plan a high-risk march against President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday, sparking fears of fresh violence after demonstrations that have left 26 dead in the crisis-wracked country.



The opposition urged protesters to march on central Caracas, a pro-Maduro bastion where the seat of government is located.



Twenty-six people have died so far this month in violence around the protests, including four minors, according to Attorney General Luisa Ortega.



The opposition was further galvanized when authorities banned senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles from politics.



The opposition accuses the government of using the security forces to repress peaceful protests, and of sending armed thugs to attack them.



OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro has previously described Maduro as a "dictator".

