US missile defence equipment reaches S.Korea site

U.S. troops began delivering a missile defence system that has infuriated China to a deployment site in South Korea Wednesday, amid heightened tensions over the North's nuclear ambitions.



The U.S. and ally South Korea say its deployment, agreed last year, is intended to guard against missile threats from the nuclear-armed North.



South Korea's biggest automaker Hyundai Motor said Wednesday its Chinese sales fell 44 percent last month.



Seoul held a large annual drill of its own Wednesday, involving some 100 artillery pieces, 90 armored vehicles and 50 aircraft, as well as 2,000 South Korean and U.S. troops, the defense ministry said.



The U.S. has long pushed for China to make more efforts to curb Pyongyang's behaviour.



U.S. defense leaders and other top officials are to give a classified briefing on North Korea to all senators in an unusual meeting at the White House later Wednesday.

...