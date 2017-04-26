Thai police to review ways to take down online content after Facebook killing

Police had asked the Ministry of Digital Economy to contact Facebook about removing the videos.



Google said the video was also on Youtube and it was taken down within 15 minutes of being informed of it by the BBC.



The videos, which drew nearly half a million views before they were taken down, sparked outrage among netizens and prompted questions about how Facebook's reporting system works and how violent content can be flagged faster.



On Tuesday a Swedish court jailed three men for the rape of a woman that was broadcast live on Facebook.



Police said the killing was the first in Thailand known to have been broadcast on Facebook.



Thailand's health ministry said it records on average 1-2 suicide videos a month that are posted to social media, including YouTube and Facebook.

