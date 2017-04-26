Triple suicide blasts hit Nigeria's Maiduguri: sources

Three suicide bombings rocked the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri Wednesday, killing one civilian militia member and injuring several others, security personnel told AFP.



The bombings came two days after multiple suicide attacks near the strategic city that killed four members of the civilian joint taskforce (JTF) and injured two others.



Twenty minutes later a male suicide bomber blew himself up in the Usmanti area of the city, killing a JTF member and injuring another, the officer said, an account supported by Ari.

...