Top human rights prize names finalists

An El Salvadoran transgender advocate, five detained Cambodian activists and an Egyptian legal scholar were nominated Wednesday for one of the world's most prestigious human rights prizes.



Gerald Staberock, head of the World Organisation Against Torture and a Martin Ennals jury member, warned that the situation for rights defenders in Egypt was more dire than it was under Hosni Mubarak's 30-year regime, which was toppled in 2011 .



Egypt is not alone in seeing its rights situation deteriorate.



In 2016, 281 human rights activists were murdered across 25 countries -- more than double the number in 2014, according to statistics from Front Line Defenders.



The prize is judged by 10 leading rights groups, including Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.

...