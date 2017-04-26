Ukraine, Belarus leaders visit Chernobyl to mark anniversary

The presidents of Ukraine and Belarus toured Wednesday the site of the Chernobyl plant to mark 31 years since the world's worst civil nuclear accident spewed radiation across Europe.



The plant in the north of former Soviet Ukraine exploded in 1986 after a safety test went horribly wrong at 1:23 am on April 26 .



Around 30 people were killed on site and several thousand more are feared to have died in the years that followed from radiation poisoning across Ukraine as well as its northern neighbour Belarus and Russia to the east.

...