Nations urged to 'banish evil of chemical arms'

Global leaders Wednesday urged all nations to help "banish forever the evil of chemical weapons", as the world's watchdog warned that decades-long progress towards eliminating them was under threat.



Some 95 percent of the world's declared stockpiles of such arms have been destroyed by the OPCW.



In an unprecedented step in November, the OPCW's executive council condemned Syria's use of toxic weapons -- its first public condemnation of any of the 192 members of the convention.



Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 after denying for years that it had toxic arms. And while 100 percent of its declared stockpile has been destroyed in an operation involving some 30 countries, there are growing fears that the Syrian regime did not reveal the true extent of its armory.

...