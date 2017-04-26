Indian Kashmir blocks social media after clashes

Summary
Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir Wednesday ordered internet service providers to block popular social media services including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp after an upsurge in violence in the region.
It is the first time the government has taken such a step, although it regularly blocks the mobile internet signal in the volatile Kashmir valley.
Indian-administered Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people were killed by police and paramilitaries during by-election violence.
