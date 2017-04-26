Ghana MPs face British travel bans over 'visa fraud'

Three members of Ghana's parliament and a former lawmaker are facing travel bans to Britain over apparent visa irregularities, according to a leaked document seen by AFP Wednesday.



Another, Richard Acheampong, secured a visa for a woman he said was his wife. But more than a year after she traveled to Britain, supposedly for a two-week holiday, she was still there.



Joseph Benhazin Dahah was banned from Britain for 10 years after initially applying for a visa for his wife and niece, he added.



The fourth MP, Johnson Kwaku Adu, traveled for a two-week holiday to London in July last year with his wife and 16-year-old daughter.



He returned after two days but his wife and daughter are thought to be still in Britain.

...