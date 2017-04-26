13 big businesses urge Trump to stay in Paris deal

Thirteen big businesses, including oil giant Shell and retailer Walmart, on Wednesday urged US President Donald Trump to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement on climate change.



Trump promised during his campaign to cancel US participation in the Paris climate agreement, but has since said he had "an open mind" on the matter.



Oil giant ExxonMobil has previously called for the United States to stay in the Paris accord.



On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said he believes Trump should remain part of the deal, but renegotiate it.

