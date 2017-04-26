Disgruntled French police urge candidates to hear 'anger'

Thousands of French police demonstrated in the Champs Elysee in Paris on Wednesday to urge both candidates in their country's presidential runoff to "hear their anger" over difficult working conditions.



Some 10,000 police, according to one of their unions, took part in the protest on the famous avenue where one of their number was killed by an extremist six days earlier.



At Jugele's memorial ceremony, Hollande called on his successor to give police the means to protect citizens after a string of extremist attacks across France that have claimed more than 230 lives since 2015 .

...