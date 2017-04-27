Congress scrambles to wrap up deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown

The U.S. Congress moved closer to a deal to avoid a government shutdown at the stroke of midnight Friday, as negotiators worked to clear away remaining disputes in a massive spending bill.



If Congress cannot agree to any legislation by midnight Friday, funding for many federal agencies will abruptly stop and hundreds of thousands of federal government workers could be temporarily laid off.



Even though Trump's fellow Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they only have 52 seats in the Senate. To amass the 60 votes needed there to pass the spending bill, Republicans will have to bring some Democratic lawmakers onto their side.

