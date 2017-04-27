U.S. moves missile defense system to SKorea

The U.S. military moved parts of an anti-missile defense system to a deployment site in South Korea Wednesday amid heightened tensions over North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs, triggering protests from villagers and China.



It said South Korea and the United States had been working to reach "early operational capability" and the battery was expected to be operational by the end of the year.



The United States began moving the first elements of the THAAD system to South Korea in March after North Korea tested four ballistic missiles.



The Pentagon says that the system is critical to defend South Korea and U.S. forces, and that that is its sole purpose.



North Korea's nuclear and missile threat is perhaps the most serious security challenge confronting U.S. President Donald Trump. He has vowed to prevent North Korea from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile.



South Korea's navy has said it would hold drills with the U.S. strike group.

