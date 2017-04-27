The Donald’s speaking style still flummoxes linguists

Among the things kept intact in the opening months of the new administration is the unmistakably distinct style of Donald Trump's speech.



It has been a source of curiosity for language scholars and laymen alike, sparked anew by a recent Associated Press interview with Trump that has brought newfound opportunity for parsing a brand of presidential oratory not previously recorded.



With Trump, the mold of focus-group-tested, carefully selected words was broken.



Word choice is typically simple – to Trump, things are terrible or incredible, best or worst.



Repetition is rampant: When Trump wants to get a point across, he makes it again and again.



Trump has suggested there's method to his word choice too, that the simple terms he often opts for can be more effective than the flowery eloquence listeners may be used to from presidents.



John Baugh, a linguist at Washington University, says Trump's communiques can be generally pooled into three groups: spontaneous speeches; scripted, carefully delivered addresses; and tweets.



The scripted speeches hew closest to the presidential norm, with his address to a joint session of Congress in February most often pointed to as an example of Trump mirroring leaders past.

...