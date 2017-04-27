Police arrest nine more democracy activists in Hong Kong

Nine democracy protesters were arrested in Hong Kong Thursday over an anti-Beijing rally in the latest swoop by police as activists say they are being persecuted.



Pro-independence activists Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung were arrested and charged Wednesday over causing chaos in the legislature after being barred from taking up their seats as lawmakers last year.



And last month nine pro-democracy activists -- including student protesters and lawmakers -- were charged for their roles in mass 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement rallies.



That protest outside China's liaison office in Hong Kong saw scuffles as demonstrators charged barriers and police used pepper spray to drive them back.



Police were unable to immediately confirm the arrests and charges.

