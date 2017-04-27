UK's Johnson says Labour's Corbyn no harmless "mugwump" but a dire threat

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told voters not to dismiss opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a harmless "mutton-headed old mugwump" but rather to see him as a serious threat to the economy and national security.



In his first intervention in the campaign ahead of a snap election due on June 8, the Conservative politician argued that it would be disastrous for Britain if veteran leftist Corbyn became prime minister instead of Theresa May.



It was unclear exactly what Johnson meant by using the word.



There was no immediate comment from Corbyn, who after decades on the fringes of Labour unexpectedly became party leader in 2015 on a wave of grassroots enthusiasm but has clashed with Labour's members of parliament.

...