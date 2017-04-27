Civilian casualties decline slightly in Afghanistan: UN report

Civilians casualties caused by the war in Afghanistan declined slightly in the first three months of 2017, the United Nations said Thursday, a rare drop that officials attributed mostly to residents fleeing areas of fighting.



Overall in 2016, 3,498 civilians were killed and 7,920 wounded, making it the deadliest year on record for Afghan civilians.



There was a slight, 2 percent decrease in casualties attributed to Afghan security forces and their Western allies, but the report documented a "substantial" and "disturbing" increase in casualties from air strikes.

...