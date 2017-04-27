US will not immediately exit NAFTA, Trump tells Canada, Mexico

President Donald Trump Wednesday told the leaders of NAFTA partners Canada and Mexico that the United States will not immediately move to exit the regional free trade agreement.



The announcement followed U.S. media reports that Trump was considering giving formal notice of pulling the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.



NAFTA was established January 1, 1994 under then-president Bill Clinton.



Trump has repeatedly derided NAFTA as a "disaster" and claimed the deal resulted in millions of lost U.S. industrial jobs, mostly to Mexico.



Two White House officials told the Politico news website Wednesday that a draft executive order for the United States to exit NAFTA was in the final stages of review, and could be unveiled within a week or two.



Earlier this week, the U.S. Commerce Department announced it was imposing tariffs of up to 24 percent on Canadian softwood lumber.

...