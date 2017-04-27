Three soldiers killed in Indian Kashmir attack

Crowds of civilian protesters fought with government forces Thursday near an army garrison in Indian-administered Kashmir where militants earlier killed three soldiers.



Incidences of civilian unrest following army operations against militants in Indian Kashmir have been rising, in what many analysts see as a sign of growing resentment in the disputed region.



Roughly 500,000 Indian soldiers are deployed in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947 .

...