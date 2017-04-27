Italy's Renzi set to regain leadership of weakened ruling party

Matteo Renzi looks well placed to regain the leadership of Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD) Sunday, but returning to government may be a much tougher task for the former prime minister.



Anyone over the age of 16 can vote Sunday if they have Italian residency and declare that they support the PD.



Orlando, who has criticized Renzi for turning the PD into a one-man show, shot back that if Renzi wins Sunday he risks the same fate as Benoit Hamon, the French Socialist who won just 6 percent of the vote in the presidential election.

...