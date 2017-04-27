EU 'completely united' ahead of Brexit talks

The EU is "completely united" on Brexit ahead of a summit this weekend when leaders will approve red lines for two years of tough talks with London, the bloc's presidency said Thursday.



It made new demands on Britain's financial services industry, on EU citizens having the right to permanent residence after living in Britain for five years, and on the need for Britain's exit bill to cover the EU's budget up to 2020, a year after Britain leaves.



Juncker stressed the EU's position that Britain must agree on the terms of the divorce, including its exit bill, before talks on any future EU-U.K. trade deal can start.

...