Syria enters French election debate as Le Pen aide questions intelligence report

A top aide of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen raised doubts Thursday about a French intelligence report accusing Syria's leadership of a toxic gas attack, a position directly opposed by her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron.



A declassified report published Wednesday showed that French intelligence had concluded that government-backed forces had launched a sarin nerve gas attack on April 4 in northern Syria.



The chemical attack prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to order a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.



"WHAT'S PLAN B?"



Contrary to her election rival Macron, Le Pen is opposed to current French policy in Syria, where Paris has backed Assad's opponents.

...