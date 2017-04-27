Philippines' Duterte says helpless against China

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday there was no point protesting Chinese artificial island building in disputed areas of the South China Sea because it could not be stopped.



China has been turning reefs and shoals in areas of the sea claimed by the Philippines and other nations into artificial islands, and installing military facilities there.



Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino, had challenged China by asking a U.N.-backed tribunal to outlaw Beijing's sweeping claims to the sea and its reclamation work.



Duterte, who has also sought to loosen the Philippines' long-standing alliance with the United States, Thursday blamed the superpower for failing to stop China's reclamation activities.



Duterte said he would not raise the ruling during this week's ASEAN summit.

