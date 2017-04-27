Uber responds to critics with British benefit package for drivers

Drivers working for Uber in Britain will be able to access illness and injury cover under a new scheme from the San Francisco-based company, which has faced legal challenges over the way it treats its staff.



Like other firms in the so-called gig economy, Uber's growth has come with controversy, drawing protests from traditional taxi drivers, lawsuits from its drivers and regulatory bans.



Uber is appealing a British tribunal ruling that it should treat drivers as employees and pay the minimum wage and holiday pay.

