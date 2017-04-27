German soldier posing as refugee arrested in attack plot

A German soldier who led a "double life" pretending to be a Syrian refugee has been arrested on suspicion he planned a gun attack with racist motives, prosecutors said Thursday.



The 28-year-old suspect, who was not identified, was thought to have a "xenophobic background", they said.



Police arrested the soldier -- a lieutenant usually stationed on a Franco-German military base near Strasbourg -- in the southern German city of Hammelburg on Wednesday.



This sparked an investigation that threw up an even bigger surprise: the suspect had in December 2015 created a false identity as a Syrian refugee.

...