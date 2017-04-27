United cuts overbooking, hikes compensation after passenger fiasco

United Airlines on Thursday announced it will offer bumped passengers up to $10,000 in compensation and reduce overbooking following the dragging incident on board one of its flights that caused worldwide outrage.



Such flights include those that are the last of the day and on smaller planes, both of which were factors on Flight 3411 .



Dao attorney Thomas Demetrio applauded the changes, calling them "passenger friendly".



United was not the only airline to announce changes, as the dragging incident and its aftermath reverberated throughout the industry.



United and American ended the practice of asking passengers already seated on a plane to give up their seats.

...