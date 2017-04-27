Female Muslim clerics in Indonesia issue rare fatwas

Female Islamic clerics in Indonesia declared a series of fatwas Thursday, including one to tackle child marriage, a rare example of women taking a leading religious role in the Muslim-majority country.



The fatwas -- religious edicts that have no legal force but are influential -- were issued at the end of a three-day congress of female clerics in the country with the world's biggest Muslim population.



Fatwas are regularly issued in Indonesia but it is usually the male-dominated Indonesian Ulema Council -- the country's highest Islamic authority -- that declares them.



About 90 percent of Indonesia's population of 255 million people are Muslim.

