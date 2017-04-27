Ukraine readies project to jam separatist broadcasting

Ukraine plans to jam the airwaves transmitting broadcasts in support of Moscow-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, a top Ukrainian defense official said on Thursday.



The airwaves have become another battleground in the war between Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels that has dragged on for three years and killed more than 10,000 people despite a ceasefire agreed in 2015 .



Ukraine is concerned that people living in or close to separatist-held territory are flooded with TV and radio broadcasts that are biased towards the Russian view of the conflict.



Oleksander Turchynov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said Ukraine was developing a project to block out hostile broadcasting in the conflict zone.

...