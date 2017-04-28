Hooded youths in Venezuela mar opposition efforts at peaceful protest

Protesters blocked a highway in Venezuela's capital Caracas for nearly eight hours this week in an effort to show the opposition's dedication to civil disobedience as their main tool to resist President Nicolas Maduro.



Anti-government demonstrations entering their fourth week are being marred by street violence despite condemnation by opposition leaders and clear instructions that the protests should be peaceful.



The opposition's so-far unsuccessful struggle to contain its violent factions has helped Maduro depict it as a group of thugs plotting to overthrow him the way opposition leaders briefly ousted late socialist leader Hugo Chavez in 2002 .



The vast majority of demonstrators shun the violence that usually starts when marches are winding down or after security forces break up protests.



By 4 p.m., opposition legislators had started walking through the crowd with megaphones, asking that people leave the protest as had been planned.

...