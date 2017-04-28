Top official’s son calls out his dad as Venezuela quits OAS

The son of Venezuela's top human rights official has called on his father to prevent further deadly bloodshed tied to anti-government street clashes even as officials defied international criticism by withdrawing from the Organization of American States.



In what's shaping up to be a battle of political kids, President Nicolas Maduro's son responded with a letter saying he regretted his friend's decision to seek "three minutes of fame" with a video being used as a "trophy of war" by the government's enemies.



Maduro's government announced the decision to withdraw from the OAS after a brief but contentious meeting at the group's Washington headquarters in which representatives voted to convene a special meeting of the region's foreign ministers to evaluate Venezuela's crisis.



OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro earlier had urged regional governments to suspend Venezuela from the group over what he said were systematic abuses destroying the country's democracy.

...