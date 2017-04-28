Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

Seoul Friday brushed aside U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion it should pay for a $1 billion missile defense system the two allies are installing in South Korea to guard against threats from the North.



The two countries have been in a security alliance since the 1950-53 Korean war, and more than 28,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the South.



Seoul retorted that under the Status of Forces Agreement that governs the U.S. military presence in the country, the South would provide the THAAD site and infrastructure while the U.S. would pay to deploy and operate it.



Trump said there was "a chance" of "a major, major conflict" with the North -- which would put the South, whose capital is within range of Pyongyang's artillery, at risk of gigantic casualties.



In the Reuters interview, Trump also said he would renegotiate or terminate the five-year-old free trade agreement between South Korea and the U.S.

...