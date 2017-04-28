Trump to address NRA on eve of 100 days in office

Ninety-nine days after taking office, President Donald Trump Friday is set to address the National Rifle Association, the hugely powerful U.S. gun lobby that will surely give him a triumphant welcome.



However, a sitting president addressing the group's members is far less so, the last time dating back nearly 35 years to Ronald Reagan.



In a short video about the speech, the NRA draws a parallel between Trump's address and Reagan's -- evidence, if any were necessary, of the lobbying group's close ties to the 45th president.



Trump was welcomed with wild enthusiasm when, in May 2016 while campaigning for president, he spoke NRA's national convention meeting in Louisville, Kentucky.

