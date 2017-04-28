Vietnam sentences eight to death for heroin smuggling

Vietnam has sentenced eight drug traffickers to death for smuggling 300 kilos (660 pounds) of heroin to China, some of it in gas cylinders, according to state media.



Anyone convicted of possessing more than 600 grams (21 ounces) of heroin or more than 20 kilos of opium can face the death penalty.



Death sentences are routinely handed out for drug convictions, and Vietnam is a leading executioner globally, according to Amnesty International.



Since 2013, Vietnam has carried out death sentences by lethal injection, replacing executions by firing squads.

