New China fears in Taiwan after Trump snub

Taiwan's fears that it will become a bargaining chip between China and the United States worsened Friday after a snub by President Donald Trump, who said he would not do anything to upset Beijing.



Trump rattled China in December after taking a congratulatory call from the self-ruling island's new Beijing-skeptic president Tsai Ing-wen after his election, smashing decades of diplomatic precedent.



But after Tsai suggested another call could take place in an interview with Reuters Thursday, Trump said he did not want to risk his newfound "personal relationship" with China's president Xi Jinping.



Concerns that Taiwan would become a bargaining chip were raised soon after Trump's election, when he suggested he may abandon the "One China" policy that underpins U.S.-China relations, unless he could strike better deals with Beijing.

...