Secret jail in Philippine station linked to drug war abuse

Domingo and the station's drug enforcement unit were relieved Friday by the Metro Manila police director Oscar Albayalde. He told ABS-CBN television that their removal will pave the way for an impartial investigation.



The detainees were transferred to the station's drug unit facility and police said they were still facing drug charges.



On Monday, a Filipino lawyer presented documents to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, which he said contain evidence of Duterte's alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings.

...