Senate confirms Alex Acosta as labor secretary

Alex Acosta has been confirmed as the nation's new labor secretary, filling out President Donald Trump's Cabinet as he approaches his 100th day in office.



A 60-38 vote by the Senate Thursday confirmed Acosta to the post.



Democrats said any labor secretary should advocate for the American workers to whom Trump promised so much during his upstart presidential campaign. They said Acosta has given no such commitment.



Trump can say the Acosta vote was bipartisan, because eight Democrats and one independent voted yes.



Democrats and most labor groups were mostly muted in their response to Acosta's nomination. At his confirmation hearing, Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Warren hammered Acosta for answers on a selection of issues important to labor and whether Acosta would cave to political pressure from Trump.

