Suicide bomber kills five troops in NE Nigeria: sources

At least five soldiers were killed and another 40 injured when a Boko Haram extremist rammed an explosives-laden pick-up truck into a military convoy in northeast Nigeria, security sources told AFP Friday.



The bomber, believed to be loyal to factional leader Abu Mus'ab Al-Barnawi, targeted the convoy, which was conducting "clearance operations" between Yobe and Borno states, two military officers said.



There has been a spate of deadly attacks on military targets in recent months, as troops fight to end the eight-year insurgency, which has left at least 20,000 dead in Nigeria alone.



While Shekau focuses mainly on hit-and-run raids on villages and attacks on civilian targets, Al-Barnawi is focused on attacks on the military.

