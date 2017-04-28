EU to say united Ireland would be automatic full member

European Union leaders at a Brexit summit Saturday should give a formal undertaking to embrace the British province of Northern Ireland in the EU if a referendum unites the island, diplomats said Friday.



Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has previously asked fellow members of the bloc to acknowledge that Northern Ireland would, like East Germany in 1990, automatically enter the EU in the event of unification with the existing member state, the Irish Republic.



The current British government has acknowledged that Northern Ireland, if it united with the Republic, should be in a position to rejoin the EU.

...